Create daily recurring backups of your public and private GitHub repositories. Having a backup protects you from forced push accidents, involuntary deletions or loss of information in your metadata.Learn more
BackHub creates daily snapshots of all your backups. You can easily restore a previous state of your repository or metadata up to 30 days back in time.Learn more
Backups include not only the repository with all branches, but also all metadata like issues, milestones, releases etc. associated with the repository.Learn more
If you want to have a quick look into a backup without restoring it back to GitHub, you can download the latest checkout of your main branch as a ZIP file and and all Metadata as JSON files.Learn more
Whether you need to work on a repository you’ve archived or need to recover a damaged repository, BackHub can restore your repository including metadata like issues and more directly back to GitHub via the GitHub API.Learn more
Plans start at $9 USD for up to 10 repository backupsView all plans